The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

A 51-year-old man has been released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon on a private alley located between Lorne Avenue and Gray Street.

According to police, a vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old man from Bothwell was turning onto the alleyway when it struck a 51-year-old man who was lying on the ground.

Police say the man was rushed to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital early Monday morning.

The police service says the Traffic Management Unit attended the scene and continues to investigate.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not hurt.

Police had the area closed for several hours, but the roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.