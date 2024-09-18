A 25-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Windsor involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Windsor police say it happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and Roseland Drive.



According to police, a vehicle was travelling northbound on Dougall Ave. and struck a pedestrian.



The pedestrian was rushed to hospital and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.



Police say the motorist stayed at the scene.



The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.



Anyone with information or witnessed the collision is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

