RED DEER, ALTA. — Canadian retailer Peavey Industries L-P says it's warning customers of imitation scams as the company closes its stores.

Company vice president of marketing Jest Sidloski says fake Facebook accounts and websites have been created pretending to be Peavey Mart stores.

He says the accounts are selling non-existent goods at steep discounts to defraud customers and steal their information.

Sidloski says the company has filed a report with R-C-M-P and has asked customers to do the same if they've been swindled.

He says discounts are only being offered in-person at stores, not online.

The company announced last month it's planning to close all of its 90 stores across Canada after nearly 60 years in business.

The company has sought creditor protection and says the closures are due to several factors, including record-low consumer confidence, increased operating costs and continued disruptions to the supply chain.

Peavey Mart has deep roots in western rural communities, selling everything from animal feed, hardware, snacks and toy tractors to live chicks by special order.