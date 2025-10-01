Peavey Mart says it plans to open up to one dozen stores as it charts a comeback.

The farm goods retailer says in a new note on its website that it wants to open between seven and 12 shops.

While it is targeting Alberta first with late fall openings in Spruce Grove, Westlock, Camrose and Lacombe, Peavey Mart's ambitions stretch even further.

The retailer says it will eventually open locations in other markets it used to operate in, including Saskatchewan.

The stores will be serviced by a 40,000 sq. ft. distribution space in Red Deer County, Alta. They will stock products from brands including Scotts, Dickies, Harvest Goodness and Rolling Acres.

Peavey Mart was started in 1967 but closed all its stores earlier this year. A numbered company run by a group of investors reviving the retailer bought the rights to Peavey Mart's name and intellectual property in April.