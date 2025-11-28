Payroll issues are plaguing the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) Friday morning affecting hundreds of employees.

AM800 News has learned that several pay groups at the board did not receive their paycheque deposits.

"There was a technical error that affected several pay groups," said Madeline McEachern, GECDSB communications officer, in a statement to AM800.

"IT and Payroll are working to address the issue as soon as possible. The board will be communicating with staff once the error has been fixed."

Fran Van Gent, president of the Educational Support Staff unit, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), District 9, said she learned of the issue at 5:45 a.m. after receiving calls from her members.

"I've been reached out by several people today to say what's going to happen if I miss this payment, I'm going to lose my insurance. This definitely I don't believe was intentional, obviously, but this has impacted so much," she said.

Van Gent said about 900 members in her unit alone are affected, along with other staff such as janitors and secretaries who are also reportedly impacted.

"This is an absolutely stressful time. We're three weeks heading into Christmas. This is not the time for something like this to be happening," said Van Gent.

Van Gent said the union is working closely with the board to solve the issue.

"My members are going to be extra stressed today having to try to meet their financial needs. It should not be a question for them. We are compensated and we should be able to rely on that compensation," she said.

According to Van Gent, the board has provided an update that members of RBC should receive their pay deposits by 4:30 p.m., and customers of other banking institutions by 6:30 p.m.

If pay has not been received by that time, employees were instructed to contact their banking institutions.