The legendary Paul Anka will take the Colosseum stage on the Seven Decades Tour this May.

With well over 900 songs to his credit, a few of the most memorable are "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," "My Way," and the longest-running theme song on television from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.



Anka is the 21st most successful artist in Billboard's history and is the only artist to have a song on the Billboard Top 100 during seven consecutive decades.



His latest two albums, Making Memories and Sessions, were released in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The albums feature new and never-before recorded songs as well as new takes on old classics, notably "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" with Olivia Newton-John, one of her last recorded songs, and "My Way" featuring Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.



Anka will perform at Caesars Windsor on Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.

