Patty Handysides announces her upcoming retirement after 41 years with AM800

A long-time AM800 personality has announced her retirement.

Patty Handysides, who currently hosts AM800’s The Shift, announced Monday that she is retiring.

She will officially sign off on Friday, June 26, ending a 45-year broadcasting career, including 41 years on the airwaves of AM800.

An emotional Handysides told her listeners on The Shift that her backyard beckons.

“I’ve never had a day of unemployment. I’ve been very fortunate in radio; to be in one place for 41 years with one station is incredible. Very rare indeed; I know how lucky it is. But I’m really looking forward to it,” she says.

Handysides launched her broadcasting career in 1982 before being hired at AM800 in 1985. During her decades on air, she has worked as a D.J., news reporter, and news anchor before serving as host of The Shift from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on AM800 CKLW.

Handysides says the studio she works in is quite legendary.

“Back when it was music, when it was the Big 8, we had some great names in here,” she says. “Over the years through the shows we’ve had, we’ve had some amazing people come in here. We’ve had prime ministers come in here and sit at this desk to talk to us. It’s been quite the journey.”

Patty Handysides and Justin Trudeau Patty Handysides and Justin Trudeau (AM800)

Handysides says it’s been an amazing career and news is an amazing industry to work in.

“Every single day when you walk in, you don’t know what’s going to happen that day. Some things have been horrific, sticking in my brain that you can’t get rid of them-some terrible, terrible things that have happened. Then some beautiful things; some of those memories are tough, but we all share them,” she says.

Handysides says she plans to remain active in the community, MCing events and volunteering with various organizations across Windsor-Essex.