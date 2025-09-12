A call for 'patience and respect' when it comes to some new bus stop locations across Windsor.

As part of the city's 2025 budget, the council approved adding 20,000 additional hours to high-demand Transit Windsor bus routes to allow for increased frequency and expanded coverage.

As a result of those changes, new bus stops have been added, and in some cases they involve just a metal post in the right-of-way but on the front lawn of some homes, or even a bus stop sign on a light pole.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says he's been receiving complaints from some people in South Windsor concerned about people standing on their property as they wait for the bus.

Acting Transit Windsor Executive Director James Chacko says this is all part of the implementation of a new route or an adjustment to an existing route to provide enough stops.

"Making those determinations to put them in places where they have the greatest accessibility and work the best in certain locations," he says. "You don't have the infrastructure in place; there may not be a sidewalk yet. You still have to make a decision to have a bus stop because you need to service those residents."

Chacko says everyone needs to be respectful of each other.

"Be mindful that everybody is trying to do their best to get to where they have to go and that they should all be respectful of each other's property and time," he says. "Just be patient and be a good, respectful citizen of the city of Windsor."

Chacko says there are some stops across Windsor that at this point in time are not tied to an accessible pad, a sidewalk, a bench, or a bus shelter, but that doesn't mean in time there won't be upgrades and improvements.

As part of the transit master plan, there is a plan to move forward with increased accessible stops and concrete pads when new bus routes are developed.

Chacko says they are exploring options with infrastructure services when new roads or sewer projects are developed to have improved bus stops included in any road work.