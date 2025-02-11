Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo are coming to Caesars Windsor.

The rock & roll duo will hit The Colosseum Stage on Thursday, May 29.

Benatar, the singer-songwriter and Giraldo, the producer-musician have sold over 36-million records worldwide and are known for a number of hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," and "Heartbreaker."

They have also won four Grammy awards, three American Music Awards, and a People’s Choice Award.

The duo was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.