Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County are telling drivers to slow down.

This comes after a stunt driving charge was laid Saturday night against a 22-year-old driver.

According to police, a vehicle was stopped around 10:45 p.m. for going 163 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

Police say, further to the stunt driving, three out of four passengers in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.

They were charged accordingly.

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

OPP wants drivers to slow down and drive responsibly.