ARLINGTON, Va. - An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members has collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There were multiple fatalities, according to a person familiar with the matter, but the precise number of victims was unclear.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision late Wednesday.

All takeoffs and landings from the airport were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.

Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac, just north of the airport. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to say how many bodies had been recovered.