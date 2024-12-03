Provincial police in Leamington have charged a 52-year-old with impaired driving offences after the individual was found passed out in a drive-thru.

According to police, officers with the Leamington detachment responded to a report of an individual asleep in a vehicle late Monday afternoon at a drive thru on Erie Street North in Leamington.

Police say the driver is facing operation while impaired charges and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The individual will appear in a Windsor court later this month.