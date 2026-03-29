A group of Windsorites rallied out front of Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie’s office Saturday.

Among the group, Randy Emerson, a retired autoworker.

“If I could speak to Mr. Dowie, I would say, ‘Look at the people that are out here? Listen to what we have to say and pass that on to your boss,’” Emerson told CTV News.

The participants were holding signs opposing everything from recent changes to OSAP, freedom of information requests, consolidation of conservation authorities and cuts to healthcare.

This is the second Windsor rally organized by Maggie Gabor, a member of Council of Canadians Windsor Chapter.

Gabor said in a news release the event also included various unions from teaching and healthcare along with Windsor on Watch.

Several high school students also attended, most holding signs against proposed changes to OSAP.

Emerson says was surprised Saturday by the turnout.

“I am actually excited by the numbers. I didn’t think there’d be this many. And I love it because I have protested for years and I have never seen a protest where people come early and people have been here early, and this is great. It’s great to see and I think it’s picking up across the province,” Emerson said.

A statement from MPP Windsor-Tecumseh Andrew Dowie

“Residents of Windsor–Tecumseh are welcome to contact my office to seek assistance with provincial services or to share their views on government policy by calling 519‑251‑5199.

I am deeply grateful for the trust that voters in Windsor–Tecumseh continue to place in me, and I never take that support for granted. Every resident can be assured that their voice matters and is always part of the conversation in government because of that support," Dowie said in a statement to CTV News.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske