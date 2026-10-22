Parks Canada begins ‘second round’ of workforce adjustments

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it will hold a strike vote for roughly 120,000 federal public servants. CTV’s Austin Lee reports.

Strike vote announced for 120K federal public servants The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it will hold a strike vote for roughly 120,000 federal public servants. CTV’s Austin Lee reports.

Thousands of employees at Parks Canada will receive notices that their jobs are at risk as the federal department enters the “second period” of workforce adjustments.

Parks Canada tells CTV News Ottawa that 2,917 employees will receive notices that their positions will “impacted by workforce adjustment” in the weeks ahead.

The department is expecting to reduce full-time equivalent positions by approximately 500 positions through the workforce adjustments.

“Parks Canada has been working to modernize how it delivers programs and services to ensure they provide the greatest value to Canadians while supporting long-term sustainability,” Parks Canada said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the coming months, Parks Canada will implement organizational changes to align with available funding, modernize operations, strengthen field-based decision-making, and ensure it remains well positioned to deliver on our mandate into the future.”

Parks Canada says all employees “directly impacted by the decisions” will be informed directly by their director or field unit superintendent.

“Our focus on visitor service, conservation, and enabling memorable experiences remains unchanged,” the department said.

“Parks Canada will continue to focus on protecting the places entrusted to its care and ensuring they can be enjoyed by current and future generations.”

In June, Parks Canada entered its “first period of workforce adjustments,” with notices issued to public servants. The department did not disclose how many employees received a notice or how positions would be impacted in the first round of the workforce adjustment.

According to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Parks Canada employed 4,773 people as of March 31, 2026.

The federal government launched the workforce adjustment process in the Canada Strong Budget 2025 last November, which outlined the federal government’s plan to reduce the size of the federal public service by 28,000 positions by 2029, with 16,000 full-time equivalent positions eliminated through the comprehensive expenditure review.

As of Aug. 5, 25,368 employees and 1,146 executives in the federal public service had received workforce adjustment notices.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says 9,438 federal public servants have been approved for early retirement packages.