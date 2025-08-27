As the 2025-26 school year nears, the City of Windsor's parking enforcement department is reminding parents to prepare ahead of time.

Students will head back to school on Tuesday, September 2, and the city says it's important for parents to know where they can and cannot park when dropping off or picking up their kids from school.

Residents are also reminded that heavy traffic is expected and demand for parking near schools and in residential neighbourhoods will increase significantly.

Bill Kralovensky, the city's Coordinator of Parking Services, says this weekend is a great opportunity for parents to investigate where they can legally park.

Kralovensky adds that the parking department will be out to inform and educate parents of where they can be located, but if the issue persists that tickets will be issued.

He says learn the school area before the school year starts.

"Kids are excited about their new schools, everybody is excited about a new school, let's take some time and go and investigate where we can park safely first of all, and legally second of all, so that our children can enjoy and have a good start. And parents don't have to come out right away and add to the usual chaos that we have."

Kralovensky says the parking department will start with education.

"First of all, we're going to try and educate people 'this is where you should go' at some of our more frequent schools. And then after that, if the candy doesn't work then we've got to go back to the stick and start issuing some tickets."

He says at the end of the day it's about safety.

"We want to get the children there safe, get them home safe, and hopefully get some active ways to school. So that's the best way, go out and look, see 'hey, junior can ride his bike from home to here, here's the path he's going to take'."

Kralovensky says they've noticed a decrease in tickets being issued each and every year.

Drivers are encouraged to obey all posted signs around the city.

Kralovensky says parents can also download the city's MappMyCity app, which shows each school with green areas of where parking is allowed, and red areas where parking is not allowed around that particular school.