The proposed redevelopment of the former General Amherst High School site in Amherstburg was up for discussion Tuesday evening during a special planning meeting.

The meeting was to gather feedback on the official plan amendment and zoning by-law amendment from Valente Development.

Valente completed the purchase of the former school property in April 2024. Their proposal calls for 144 units constructed in an 8-storey and 11-storey mixed-use towers with residential, commercial, and institutional uses on the property located at 130 Sandwich Street South.

Parking on-site and underground for a total of 262 vehicles is proposed for the commercial and residential, with access from Sandwich Street South and Laird Avenue South.

Last year, Valente also approached the town with a separate proposal to develop a new town hall within the former high school. In December, council directed administration to proceed with negotiations with Valente , and asked for a report to be brought back with a funding plan. That report will be considered separate from any decisions related to plan and zoning by-law amendments.

President of Valente Corporation, Peter Valente said this project would mark his third school redevelopment.

He says in 2001 he redeveloped St. Genevieve Place Lofts on Irvine Street in Windsor, earning a built heritage award from the City of Windsor.

In 2017, Valente acquired half of the former St. Anne's High School in Tecumseh and transformed it into luxury town houses.

"When this school became available, I knew I wanted to acquire it," Valente said. "The property features over 800 feet of frontage along Sandwich Street, Amherstburg's main street, and is within walking distance of grocery stores, shops, the waterfront, King's Navy Yard Park, which I truly believe is the most beautiful park in all of Southwestern Ontario."

Valente said he and his wife planned to make a home inside one of the condominiums.

"We're not just building a project, we're becoming part of this community," he said. "Since 2023, Windsor Police Services have responded to the property 12 times due to break in enters and vandalism. We're eager to transform the site into something positive and meaningful for the entire town."

Residents were invited to provide comments on record.

Laird Avenue resident Ed said in his view the current proposal was not workable.

"Mr. Valente will only provide 262 parking spaces, the height and size of the proposal must be scaled back," he said.

One resident was concerned about dump trucks tearing up their street during construction.

"Also, where are all the construction workers going to park? He's saying it's going to be a three year project, it's not going to be a seven man in and out, there's going to be a lot of trades workers there. Where are they going to park," they asked.

Resident Ingrid Hugh said it was time to bring the historical building back to life.

"I believe in Valente, and I trust in the Valente Development, when they say that they are dedicated to preserving the history, and character of this building in our community," said Hugh. "I trust that they will create this into a vibrant building in the core of our town."

Feedback heard Tuesday will be summarized in a future report.