French prosecutors have raided the offices of social media platform X as part of an investigation into allegations of spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes.

They have also summoned owner Elon Musk for questioning.

The investigation, which began in January last year, is looking into alleged complicity in possessing and spreading pornographic images of minors, among other charges.

X and Musk's AI company xAI face scrutiny from Britain's data privacy regulator over their handling of personal data.

The chatbot Grok, developed by xAI, sparked outrage after generating sexualized deepfake images.

The investigation continues with support from Europol.