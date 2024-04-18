The Windsor Police Service has charged three people in connection with the death of a woman almost two years ago.

On April 19, 2022, officers attended a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane for a report of an unresponsive female.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Major Crimes Unit conducted a comprehensive investigation and determined that reasonable grounds existed to charge three Windsor residents—two parents and a personal support worker—with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The names of the accused can't be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.