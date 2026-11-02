Paperclip found in Halloween candy collected in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service is reminding parents to check their child’s Halloween candy after one parent reported finding a piece of candy with a paperclip imbedded in it.

Police were contacted around 1 p.m. Sunday by a resident of the town who reported that their child received a Tootsie Roll with a paperclip imbedded in it.

Police say the paperclip was clearly visible, and the candy was not consumed.

Tampered Halloween Candy found in LaSalle Tampered Halloween candy found in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Konstantina Chatzizonara)

Chief Michael Pearce says the parent sort of believes the route the child took was along Maple Avenue between Matchett Road and Malden Road.

“If you were to look on the map, you’d see there are a large number of houses in that area, so it’s very difficult for us to determine the source of that candy,” he says.

Pearce says they wanted to send out a message to ensure families are exercising extra vigilance in checking the Halloween candy that was collected.

“I think most families are very good at doing candy checking every year. In light of the report we received, we wanted to make sure families are certainly doing that,” he says.

The public is being reminded that if you discover items in your Halloween candy that shouldn’t be there, please contact police.