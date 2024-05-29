(Sunrise, FL) -- The Panthers evened the Eastern Conference Final at two apiece after topping the Rangers 3-2 in overtime of Game Four in Florida.

Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner a little over one minute into the extra period.



Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also found the back of the net for the Panthers.



Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere each scored for the Blueshirts.



The best of seven series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game Five Thursday night.

