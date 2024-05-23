(New York, NY) -- The Panthers put the clamps down on the best team in hockey to earn a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final series.

Florida shut out the Rangers 3-0 at Madison Square Garden.



Sergei Bobrovsky made all 23 saves, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals.



Vincent Trocheck, Alex Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin led New York with three shots on goal.



Igor Shesterkin made 24-of-26 saves as the Blueshirts hope to bounce back in Game Two from MSG Friday night.

— with files from MetroSource