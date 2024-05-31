(New York, NY) -- The Panthers outlasted the Rangers 3-2 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final from Madison Square Garden.

Chris Kreider opened the scoring for New York in the second period with his eighth goal of the playoffs.



Florida responded later in the period when Gustav Forsling lit the lamp.



Anton Lundell found the back of the net midway through the third period, and Sam Bennett fired home an empty-netter which proved to be the game-winner.



Alexis Lafreniere scored with 49 seconds left to put a scare in Florida, but the Panthers held on to go up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.



The puck drops in Game Six from Sunrise on Saturday for the first elimination game of the series.

— with files from MetroSource

