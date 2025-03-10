Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games without pay for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA program for substance abuse and behavioral health for evaluation and possible treatment.

Ekblad, a pending unrestricted free agent, will miss the remainder of the regular season.

The 29-year-old has three goals and 33 points in 56 games this season, his 11th with the Panthers.