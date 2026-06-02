Pair charged in Windsor warehouse break-in, $50K in goods stolen

Two women are facing charges following an early morning break-and-enter in Windsor’s west end.

The pair are accused of entering a warehouse in the 600 block of University Avenue West shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, where police say $50,000 in miscellaneous goods, including a number of power tools were stolen.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers located the two suspects in the 500 block of Bruce Avenue.

Police say the suspects were found in possession of property stolen during the break-and-enter and a Herby Curby, which had been reported stolen by a nearby resident overnight.

The suspects, 36 and 39, were charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the 39-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order and arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant for an unrelated occurrence.

A number of the stolen goods remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.