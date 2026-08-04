Padres acquire SP Mize from Tigers

The San Diego Padres are trading for Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize, the team announced on Monday.

Mize, 29, has a 4-6 record with a 2.70 earned-run average with 85 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched with the Tigers this season.

The 6-foot-3 righty is on a one-year, $6.15 million contract and is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign.

Drafted first overall by the Tigers in 2018, Mize has a career 27-31 record with a 3.95 ERA and 450 strikeouts in his six-season career.

He was an All-Star last season after going 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 149.0 innings,

Mize missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.