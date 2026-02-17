It's been a busy day so far at area bakeries for Paczki Day.

At Stiemar Bread Co. in Windsor, the bakery started making and selling the filled treats on Monday.

Bakery supervisor Lori Clarke says roughly 36,000 paczkis were made.

She says the paczki demand is unreal.

"It's a very exciting day for us girls and our donut team; they did a fabulous job through the nights making these for us," she says. "Having them ready for the store to open. I seen them yesterday firsthand glazing the donuts and filling them."

John Spyropoulos and his wife made the trip to Steimar Tuesday morning.

He says Paczki Day is special and they enjoy cherry and custard.

"Most of the time we try to stay away from sweets, but it's an exception," he says.

Joel Yott also stopped by Steimar Tuesday morning and says his go-to kind is strawberry.

"They taste really good, and they're a lot different than a normal donut, so I really enjoy them, and I work nights tonight, so I want to make sure I got a sweet treat for when I go in tonight, so I'm looking forward to it," says Yott.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the bakery had sold about 1,100 dozen.

Steimar did not take pre-orders this year.

The bakery has six flavours this year, including strawberry, cherry, blueberry, apple, custard, and lemon.