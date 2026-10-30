Packers’ Jacobs: TD celebration was ode to gospel song, not mocking arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- When Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs scored the first of his two touchdowns in Thursday night’s 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers, the broadcast cameras showed him celebrating in the end zone with his hands behind his back.

The video quickly went viral, considering Jacobs had been arrested earlier this year and was charged with misdemeanor battery and destruction of property following an incident with a woman at his Green Bay area home.

After the game, Jacobs was not happy that people connected the arrest with his celebration, which he said was an ode to a gospel song called “Break Every Chain.”

“They didn’t even get the whole celebration,” Jacobs said, adding, “It was f---ing one second that they just showed me.”

Jacobs, who returned last week after spending the first six games of the season on the commissioner exempt list, said he and receiver Savion Williams came up with two celebrations upon his return.

“Basically, last week, we said the first celebration, when I score, I was going to thank God -- that’s what I did last week,” Jacobs said. “The second one was going to be ‘Break Every Chain.’ It’s a gospel song. That was going to be the next celebration. It’s just a correlation, but like I said, the media [is] going to run with it. They’re going to make it something that it wasn’t, but it is what it is.”

Jacobs said several of his teammates made the same gesture during the touchdown celebration.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a thing that can be perceived a certain type of way,” Jacobs said. “But it’s 2026, and it is what it is.”

Jacobs pleaded no contest to the charges in September. He was convicted of battery and was given a deferred judgment agreement on the destruction of property charge. The NFL took him off the commissioner exempt list in Week 7, but the league has not closed its investigation into violations of the personal conduct policy.

Jacobs made his season debut Sunday against the Lions, but Thursday’s game was his first at Lambeau Field this season. He said the reception from the fans was positive.

“It was good, man,” he said. “I think it was good. I think it was good for the team. It was good to be out there, Thursday night, electric, stadium packed. As an offense, we had our little lull moments, but the defense held it down in this game.”

Jacobs rushed for just 39 yards on 21 carries (a 1.9-yard average) against the league’s worst rushing defense. His touchdown was a 1-yard run. He also caught six passes for 13 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter.