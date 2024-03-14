A popular tourist destination in Essex County is worried about confusion over a road closure.

Steve Wilson, the President of Oxley Estate Winery, says there is some confusion and frustration from businesses along County Road 50 following the news of the 11 week closure.

County Road 50 will be closed between County Road 13 and Klies Beach Road for the next 11 weeks, despite the small section being closed, the detours to get to businesses along County Road 50 are very long and slightly confusing.

Wilson says that since it is a county road that is under construction, the detours must only be posted on county roads opposed to being put along municipal roads.

Oxley is expected to have many events over the next three months, during the closure, and Wilson says they're concerned people may lose their way through the detours that posted.

He says the detours can only be posted on county roads opposed to being put along municipal roads.



"So consequently it is quite a long, drawn out detour, and does not lead anybody to the wineries, which is a problem. You get a lot of people from out of town that aren't experienced with driving in a county, so we need a lot more signages."



Wilson says there was communications from the County about the closure.

"We just are so surprised of the disarray that they're moving traffic through. It doesn't make sense to any of us to do that, other than their reasoning is they're not supposed to put signage on municipal roads."

He says the wineries are working together to figure out the situation.



"The wineries bring a lot of tourism to southwestern Ontario, and it just feels like there's absolutely no direction at all, there was not a lot of forethought in how to accommodate this problem, and we need help with it."



Wilson adds that he understands the road needs to be redone, and he's thankful for that, but wishes that there would've been better planning to help get people to those businesses over the next three months.

Oxley is located at 533 County Road 50 East.