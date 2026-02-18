Provincial police are reporting an increase in overnight thefts from unlocked vehicles in the county.

The most notable increase was seen in Essex.

OPP say vehicles on Arthur Avenue, Fairview Avenue, and Wilson Avenue had been entered overnight.

To help prevent future thefts from vehicles, the Essex County OPP would like to remind everyone about the "Lock It or Lose It" campaign.

A crime prevention program that reminds the public to lock their vehicles and to not leave any valuables or keys inside the vehicle.

Police also provided other tips to decrease the risk of being victimized: