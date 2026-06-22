Overnight closures planned for eastbound E.C. Row ramps at Howard

The area of Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row ramps in Windsor on July 6, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Overnight ramp closures are coming to the eastbound E.C. Row Expressway.

The city says crews will shut down the Howard Avenue on and off ramps from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday as part of a resurfacing project.

There will also be overnight eastbound lane restrictions from Howard to Dougall Avenue.

Stacey McGuire is the executive director of operations and deputy city engineer and says the work is meant to improve conditions on the busy route.

“So what we’ll do is we’re going to mill off the existing asphalt surface and then we’ll put a brand new surface down which is going to improve rideability and extend the life of those ramps for quite some time,” McGuire said.

She says drivers will still be able to use the ramps during the day.

“There may be times during the day where we have the surface asphalt milled off, or you might have a little bit of a bumpy ride on those ramps, but, we will be opening it in a perfectly safe condition and nothing to be worried,” she said.

“As always with any construction project, use caution, be cognizant of workers in the area, especially if you are traveling late on E.C. Row.”

McGuire says the work is part of a broader push to maintain one of Windsor’s busiest corridors, with about $2.7 million in planned upgrades along E.C. Row this year.

“This is the first phase here, the Howard on and off ramps, and then we’re going to move over to the two off ramps in the eastbound direction at Lauzon Parkway and we’ll do those two ramps,” she said.

“Then following that, we’re going to be doing a section of E.C. row in the westbound direction between Central and Walker, including some of the ramp work in that area.”

The first phase is expected to wrap by Friday morning, weather permitting.