The community is invited to come together Sunday to remember those lost to overdoses during the You Are Not Alone opioid awareness vigil.

Windsor's Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club will host the third annual event at All Saints Church downtown.

The event takes place on Aug. 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Melissa Nespolon, treasurer, Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club, said starting at 5 p.m., crosses will be planted during an open mic style environment where everyone is welcome to share judgement free.

"It really just opens up the opportunity for people to speak about their experiences, what they've been through, what their families have been through, and just really that kind of connection. Just so people are aware that it really can happen in your backyard," Nespolon said.

Nespolon said a candlelight vigil will be held following the speakers.

"The more that they get out there and they speak about it, it's a healing process right? So we try our best to get different community organizations out there, like Pozitive Pathways will be out there, I believe we've got [Canadian Mental Health Association] locked in again," she said.

Nespolon said she and her family were touched by the opioid crisis following the passing of her brother Joe in December 2020.

"My thought process after we went through this tradegy was A) I didn't want anybody to ever forget him, but B) I don't think people really realize that it really can happen to them," Nespolon said.

The event runs until 9 p.m. at 330 City Hall Square West.