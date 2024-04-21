The Essex Region Conservation Foundation had the most successful fundraising years in 2023 since pre-pandemic years.

The Foundation raised $570,000 to provide grants to the Essex Region Conservation Authority to undertake important conservation work throughout the year.

Some highlights of this funding included nearly $125,000 towards the restoration works at the historic John R. Park Homestead, most than $125,000 toward tree planting and habitat restoration efforts, more than $50,000 in support of outdoor education, among other projects.

Fundraising plans for 2024 are already underway and the Foundation hopes to equal its efforts in this calendar year.

Danielle Breault Stuebing, Director of Communications with ERCA, says these funds are divided among different projects.

"So the Foundation raises funds in really four main priority areas. They include greening the region and taking climate action, connecting the region by trails, inspiring future generations through conservation education, and preserving our heritage at the John R. Park Homestead."



She says these efforts are so important in the region.



"These investments in the sustainability of our region really helps to make our region livable, a place that we can be proud of. In particular this year, those fund will help to support the ongoing restoration work at the John R. Park Homestead to ensure that this can be preserved for future generations."



Breault Stuebing says more people want to get involved and help.



"But we're also seeing more, and more businesses, and organizations, large companies, who are wanting to invest in the sustainability of the region that they operate in. And so companies that want to demonstrate corporate social responsibility are looking to partner with us in order that they can make an environmental difference in our region."



Since 1977, the Essex Region Conservation Foundation receives and maintains funds for charitable, educational, conservation and heritage purposes related to the conservation, restoration, development and management of natural and heritage resources in the Essex Region.

Those interested in becoming a donor or looking for more information can click here.