Over a dozen vehicles have been stolen in Windsor this week, with nearly half of the cases involving vehicles left running with the keys inside.

The Windsor Police Service says there have been over 13 reports of vehicle theft this week.

In five of these cases, owners left their vehicles running and unattended.

In some cases, people were warming up their cars in the morning outside their home.

Constable Andie Suthers says in some cases, people are too trusting.

"Just thinking, maybe it won't happen to me type of thing. I can happen to anyone, especially if you're being, frankly, irresponsible by leaving your keys in the ignition and leaving your car running. It's so easy for someone to take possession of your vehicle," she says.

Constable Andie Suthers says we have to be a lot more vigilant because it can happen anywhere.

"Even if you think it's just for a second, I'm just running into the store; I'll be right back. We just can't take those chances because people can swoop in and take advantage of that,' she says.

Police recommend using a remote starter, if you can, to warm up your car, never leave it unlocked with the keys inside, and utilize any GPS tracking capabilities, if you can, to help police locate your vehicle in the event it's taken.

Windsor police also recommend that if you have any tools inside your vehicle, keep them out of view. You should also record the serial number on any tools, which will make it easier for police to return them if they are recovered.