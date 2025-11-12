The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating dozens of reports of alleged fraud involving the sale of recreational vehicles through a business in Lakeshore.

Police have received several complaints from alleged victims who reported that they had placed their recreational vehicles for sale on consignment or stored their RVs for the winter with a business in the 20000 block of County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

Police say when the victims went to retrieve their RVs, they were no longer on the property.

At this time, no charges have been laid, as the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, and police continue to gather information from affected individuals.

OPP Constable Steven Duguay says police have already received up to 15 reports and that some RV owners may not even be aware something is going on.

"We're asking anyone who may have had an RV on consignment or in storage at a business on County Road 42 near the Tilbury area to give us a call if your trailer is missing or if you think something is amiss with it,' he says.

Duguay says the more individuals that can come forward, the more information we can put together to look at the bigger picture of what's going on here.

Investigators are urging anyone who may be a victim and has not yet reported the matter to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information that may assist investigators, you can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.