Over 90 athletes from 14 countries are in Windsor for the Canada Cup of Diving.

The international competition is taking place from April 9 to 12 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt Street West, just off Riverside Drive.

The competition will feature Olympic medallists, divers on the World Aquatics Diving World Cup circuit, and several up-and-coming divers from countries like Canada, China, Great Britain, the United States, and Australia.

Senior Director of Business Development for Diving Plongeon Canada Jeff Feeney says some of the divers compete in six to eight events a year.

"This is one that a lot of the countries like to come and attend because Canada has a great reputation as a host, and we do our best to try and give a great local experience too," he says.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the event is expected to generate $1.5 million for the local economy because of spending by the athletes, coaches, and spectators on hotels, food, tickets, and other items during the event.

Feeney says Windsor makes sense from a business standpoint for Diving Plongeon Canada because it's such a great hosting bubble.

"We have a walkable set of hotels; we have service providers who we've built a rapport with over the years where it's a couple of quick phone calls and we tweak what we want to change," he says. "The staff at the pool is fantastic, and the local support between municipal, provincial, and federal programs are there."

Diving Plongeon Canada is sending a delegation of 19 athletes to compete with the Canadian team being led by Olympic medallists Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens, two of the most experienced divers on the squad.

CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Gordon Orr says one of the reasons Windsor has also proved to be a popular venue for divers from around the world is its location near an international airport in Detroit and the close proximity of available hotels near the venue.

With the World Aquatics Diving World Cup event scheduled in Mexico cancelled, opportunities for international competition are more limited this season.

Each opportunity to compete is important as the athletes continue their development toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Feeney says this is their eighth major event in Windsor.

"We've done everything from the highest of the highs with the World Cup, Canada Cup, and Senior Nationals to hopefully a Junior National in the near future because the pool is so great. You guys made the decision to make the investment, and for a sport like ours, to have something like this available, it's a no-brainer to come back all the time," he says.

Tickets are free for the Thursday and Friday practicing and qualifying rounds, while tickets are required for the diving events on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the Canada Cup of Diving are available now at www.diving.ca/canadacup.

The competition will be televised by CBC Sports.