Windsor Police are reminding the public to practice safe driving to avoid collisions.

Police posted to social media on Saturday that since April 2023, they have received over 8,600 (8,630) reports of vehicle collisions within the city.

Of those, 167 collisions occurred around Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway - the highest total of any area in Windsor.

Police state that the most frequent type of collision at this intersection is rear-end crashes.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to monitor this collision-prone area to reduce vehicle collisions, but is asking the public to follow tips to help reduce these accidents from occurring.

Police are advising drivers to avoid any distracted driving, drive at a safe speed, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, check your mirrors, slow down in inclement weather, and always be prepared to stop.