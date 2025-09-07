A much needed donation to help local resident step into jobs.

Windsor businessman and community champion Sam Sinjari has donated over 700 pairs of brand new service industry work shoes to UHC - Hub of Opportunities, the Downtown Mission, and other local organizations.

This donation will allow local residents to start a job right away, and not have to worry about the price tag of new work shoes.

The donation was made to UHC on Friday morning by Sinjari. The donation includes slip-resistant shoes in men's and women's sizes 6 through 13, designed for the hospitality, retail, healthcare, and food service industries.

All shoes were sourced locally through Border City Wholesale and Supply.

June Muir, CEO of UHC - Hub of Opportunities, says each pair of shoes are approximately $75.

"The shoes are unisex sizes 6 to 13, and they came in black and grey which is really nice because that's what colours are normally used in a workplace. They're durable, they're comfortable."

She says this will have a big impact.

"It's really important that you're able to show up the first day with the shoes, and many people if they're unemployed do not have the funding to purchase the shoes. So having this opportunity to get a pair of shoes instead of worrying about 'am I going to buy food, or am I going to buy the pair of shoes I need to go to work'... it's a real benefit."

Muir says they do see a need from the community.

"Many do need shoes to start in the hospitality industry, healthcare industry, in the manufacturing sector, so these shoes would be able to support any of our clients entering into these jobs."

She adds that some of the shoes have already been distributed.

Those in need of a pair of shoes can contact UHC - Hub of Opportunities.