A joint operation by Windsor and LaSalle police has led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of over $7,000 in drugs.
Last Friday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2000 block of Rivard Avenue where trafficking was suspected to occur.
Officers seized 15.6 grams of fentanyl, 33.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 36 tablets of hydromorphone, two tablets of MDMA, 25 tablets of clonazepam, 17 tablets of diazepam, and 44.1 grams of psilocybin.
Police additionally located a Glock airsoft handgun, a homemade taser, two digital scales, and packaging material.
A warrant was also executed on the suspect’s vehicle, which was located with assistance from LaSalle police, and seized seven tablets of clonazepam.
The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $7,144.
A 39-year-old man faces 35 charges including:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.
They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.