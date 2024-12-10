A joint operation by Windsor and LaSalle police has led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of over $7,000 in drugs.

Last Friday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2000 block of Rivard Avenue where trafficking was suspected to occur.

Officers seized 15.6 grams of fentanyl, 33.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 36 tablets of hydromorphone, two tablets of MDMA, 25 tablets of clonazepam, 17 tablets of diazepam, and 44.1 grams of psilocybin.

Police additionally located a Glock airsoft handgun, a homemade taser, two digital scales, and packaging material.

A warrant was also executed on the suspect’s vehicle, which was located with assistance from LaSalle police, and seized seven tablets of clonazepam.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $7,144.

A 39-year-old man faces 35 charges including:

Failure to comply with a release order (x 6)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine (x 2)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely hydromorphone

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely psilocybin

Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely clonazepam (x2)

Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely diazepam

Possession of a prohibited device, namely a handmade taser (x 3)

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (x 18)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.