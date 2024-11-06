Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.

Officers located and arrested two suspects outside a business in east Windsor on Tuesday, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS).

Police seized 249 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of crack cocaine, and nine grams of crystal methamphetamine from the suspects.

Police then executed a search warrant at a Walkerville residence. With assistance from K9 Rolex, officers seized 10 bottles of methadone, three oxycodone tablets, two clonazepam tablets, and a canister of bear spray. Police also executed a search warrant on the suspects’ vehicle and seized a pair of brass knuckles.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $66,832.

The first suspect has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methadone

Possession of a prohibited weapon

The second suspect has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl (x 2)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.