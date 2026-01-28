The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting over 4,500 Windsor-Essex students are facing suspension from school for incomplete immunization records.

As of Jan. 20, over 93.1 per cent of students in Windsor and Essex County currently meeting Ontario’s school immunization requirements under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 (ISPA).

While most students are up to date, the health unit is now focusing its efforts on supporting families who still need to update their child’s immunization record. There are 2,686 elementary students and 1,894 secondary students that continue to be at risk of suspension from school this March.

These students are missing required immunizations or have not yet submitted updated immunization records to the WECHU.

Under the ISPA, some children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.

The deadline for parents/guardians to update student immunization records with the WECHU is Friday March 6, 2026, at 6 p.m. for elementary students and Friday March 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. for secondary students. Students whose records are not in compliance by these deadlines will be suspended from school effective Tuesday March 10, 2026 (elementary) and Tuesday March 31, 2026 (secondary).

Parents and guardians can choose the option that works best for them:

1. Contact the student’s health care provider to receive any missing immunizations and/or obtain missing immunization documents (please share the notice received from the health unit with the health care provider). Next, report the updated immunization information to the WECHU (see #2 below). Health care providers are not required to do this. It is the parent/guardian’s responsibility to report all immunizations to the WECHU.

2. Submit updated immunization records to the WECHU using one of the following methods:

3. Book an immunization appointment with the WECHU online at www.wechu.org/getimmunized or by calling 519-258-2146 ext. 1222. The WECHU is offering families a variety of clinics, with some evening and Saturday appointments available.

For more information on school immunizations and the suspension process, visit the WECHU website.