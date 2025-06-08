A crash in Tecumseh the cause of a power outage Sunday morning.

Deputy fire chief Kevin Kavanagh confirming to AM800 that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. of a downed wire.

Tecumseh OPP have Tecumseh Road East closed between Lesperance Road and Lacasse Boulevard.

Initially, 4,245 residents were affected, according to Essex Powerlines Corporation .

Power has since been restored to 3,593 customers, with 652 still left without power while crews remain on site.

Kavanagh says no injuries have been reported.