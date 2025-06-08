A crash in Tecumseh the cause of a power outage Sunday morning.
Deputy fire chief Kevin Kavanagh confirming to AM800 that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. of a downed wire.
Tecumseh OPP have Tecumseh Road East closed between Lesperance Road and Lacasse Boulevard.
Initially, 4,245 residents were affected, according to Essex Powerlines Corporation.
Power has since been restored to 3,593 customers, with 652 still left without power while crews remain on site.
Kavanagh says no injuries have been reported.