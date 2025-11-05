The green bin program is seeing massive success just two weeks in.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) Board met Tuesday evening where an update on the program was provided.

Pick-up for the program started on Oct. 21 in Windsor, Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, and Tecumseh, and since then, 351 tonnes of organic waste has been collected and diverted from the landfill.

While EWSWA states they're very pleased with how the program has been going so far, there have been some hiccups and learning curves along the way.

Cathy Copot-Nepszy, Manager of Waste Diversion at EWSWA, says they want to remind residents to ensure the bin is facing the correct way with the handles facing your home, ensure that if you're using a bag for your waste that it's compostable, and ensure there's space between your other bins and the green bin for easy pick up.

She says over the past two weeks, they've placed "Oops Stickers" on approximately 6,000 bins for homes that may be putting incorrect items in their bins, however, Copot-Nepszy says they wanted to correct this behaviour from the very beginning.

Copot-Nepszy says they want to correct behaviour for things that residents may not be following.

"What we also noticed is in regards to the point and the space of the green bin was really a lot of the "Oops Stickers". And then we see some other non-acceptable materials in there that people still need a little bit more clarity on that we're working to help educate on."

Copot-Nepszy says while they're not sure exactly how many homes are taking part, the tonnage they're seeing is a good sign.

"We did have estimated tonnage that we were expecting to get for 2025, so I would say we're on our way."

Copot-Nepszy says what is being collected is very "clean", meaning residents are following the program criteria.

"And really the efforts that are being taken by the people to set that out properly, and the fact that they realize that what they're putting in there creates a liquid fertilizer for next years crops. So, it's a wonderful thing to know that our residents are listening, and wanting to do right by the program."

Copot-Nepszy says over the past two weeks, only 1/3 of a tonne - or approximately 666 pounds - had to be diverted to the landfill.

All food waste and organic material is sent to Seacliff Energy in Leamington to be converted into a liquid fertilizer.

Over 117,000 green bins have been delivered in phase one. Once phase two is launched, there will be a total of 150,000 green bins locally.

Phase two will include Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington and will see green bin delivery in fall 2026.