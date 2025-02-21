The University of Windsor is playing host to the 2025 Ontario University Athletics track and field championships.

The championship opens Friday, Feb. 21, and continues Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The event will see around 350 of Ontario's top student-athletes battle for gold over the next two days.

Head Coach of the University of Windsor Lancers track and field team, Colin Inglis, says the track team is amped up to be competing at home.

"It's been there all year; we challenged our team to battle the entire year for being in a top eight position in every competition we've been at this year. Add in an extra carrot and cake; we get multiple people in the top eight. The team has met the goals we've had for them all year long, so I think they're primed and ready to go," he says.

The Western Mustangs men's and women's teams are the defending OUA gold medal champions, while the Lancers men's and women's teams claimed bronze at the 2024 event.

Inglis says the level of competition in OUA track and field has risen year by year.

"This year is no exception to that. It's probably had the biggest leap or jump in the quality of performances that we've had. Nearly half of the roster for the national program, when athletes are going to the world championships or the Olympics, are coming from the USport level, and many are coming from the OUA as well," he says.

The University of Windsor will also host the 2025 U Sports track and field championships, March 6 to 8, which will bring the best in Canadian university track and field to Windsor.

Inglis says there are a few ways the athletes in this meet can advance to the national championship.

"The easiest way is obviously to hit the auto qualifying standard in each event, which is posted, and numerous athletes have done that already, and some of our relay teams have done that as well. The other way here at conference championships is whoever is first or second individually or in a relay; it's an automatic spot as well at nationals," he says.

Click here to find a the schedule and event information on the OUA track and field championship.

