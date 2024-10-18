Hundreds of charges were laid in Essex County during a Thanksgiving holiday weekend traffic campaign.

Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police took part in "Operation Impact" from October 11 to October 14.

This campaign is education and enforcement driven, and is implemented to increase public compliance with traffic laws.

Police aim to target behaviours that place drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk such as distracted driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, speeding or aggressive driving, and lack of seatbelt use.

This year, Essex County OPP officers conducted more than 245 traffic stops and laid more than 305 charges during the initiative.

Some of the charges include nearly 175 speeding charges, two stunt driving charges, 18 impaired driving charges, 14 seatbelt offences, two distracted driving charges, and 62 other traffic-related offences.

Officers also issued more than 160 warnings to motorists during the campaign period.