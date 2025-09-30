Thousands of students are set to walk across the stage at St. Clair College's Fall Convocation.

More than 3,500 graduates from various schools within the college will receive their diplomas and degrees.

Multiple sessions are being held, including two sessions in Windsor on Sept. 30, one in Chatham on Oct. 2, and another at Ace Acumen Academy in the Greater Toronto Area.

Following this year's Fall Convocation ceremonies, the College's alumni network will surpass 150,000 graduates.

Here is the schedule for each session:

SESSION ELEVEN - Tuesday, September 30, 2025 @ 10 a.m. - WFCU Centre

Where: Main bowl of the WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh Street, Windsor

Convocation address: Sheri Lynn Koscielski, First Robotics Senior Mentor

School of Community Studies

Zekelman School of Business

Zekelman School of IT

SESSION TWELVE - Tuesday, September 30, 2025 @ 2:30 p.m. - WFCU Centre

Convocation address: Adelina Sisti-DeBlasis, Red Seal Endorsed Honour Society Chef

School of Engineering Technologies

School of Health Sciences

School of Nursing

School of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

SESSION THIRTEEN - Thursday, October 2, 2025 @ 1 p.m. - Chatham Capitol Theatre