Over 250 elementary students remain suspended from school due to incomplete immunization records.

As of March 7, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit state that 253 students remain suspended for continuing to have incomplete records, as required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

That is a large decrease in suspensions from earlier this week, as on March 4 there were just over 1,000 students still suspended.

Children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school are required to be immunized against mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningococcal, varicella, and polio, or have a valid medical, conscience, or religious belief exemption on file at the health unit.

Students who have been suspended are required to provide the WECHU with records for missing immunizations and/or a valid exemption.

The Health Unit is reminding secondary school students that the deadline to update their immunization record is Thursday, March 13. Students with incomplete records after this deadline will be suspended from school on Monday, March 17.

The Health Unit states that as of March 7, over 1,100 high school students are at risk of suspension.

Services are available to elementary and secondary students between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the WECHU offices.