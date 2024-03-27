A 22-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and charged after over $250,000 in drugs were seized by Chatham-Kent Police following two search warrants.

On Tuesday, members of the Chatham Police Intelligence Section executed two search warrants on Keil Drive South in Chatham as part of an on-going investigation.

Approximately $253,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine were recovered and seized.

$22,000 in property was also seized, including a loaded Glock handgun, digital scales, cell phones, and a large amount of Canadian currency.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a control substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

A 19-year-old Chatham woman is to be located and charged with the same offences.