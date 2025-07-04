A large cannabis plant bust in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say Health Canada agents conducted a compliance check on June 24 at a licensed medical marijuana grow operation on Talbot Trail in Merlin.

Police say the agents found the operation was exploiting regulatory loopholes, significantly exceeding its authorized plant limits.

On June 25, members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence unit executed a search warrant at the property and seized 2,765 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of $2.765 million.

Police say a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Merlin, were arrested and charged with cultivating, propagating, or harvesting cannabis plants derived from illicit seeds or plant material, in violation of section of the Cannabis Act.

Then on June 26, investigators say they received a referral from Health Canada inspectors regarding suspected violations of cannabis cultivation regulations.

Police say the intelligence unit responded to two locations in Chatham and it was determined the buildings were licensed for four individuals to grow cannabis on-site, with each authorized to cultivate 438 plants annually for personal medical use.

According to police, compliance checks revealed both sites on Patteson Avenue were cultivating far beyond their permitted limits, operating as commercial-scale grow operations rather than adhering to personal use regulations.

On June 26 and 27, police once again executed a search warrant, where officers seized a total of 23,474 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of approximately $23.4 million.

Police also secured various items related to the operations, including two vehicles.

The police service says the investigation continues and charges are anticipated in the coming weeks.