A busy week for Windsor Police.

The service posted to social media that over this past week the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted targeted patrols across the city.

From Monday to Thursday, officers issued a total of 237 tickets for a range of driving offences - with 61 tickets laid on Thursday alone.

Police state that one of the most serious incidents involved a vehicle stopped for stunt driving in the 2200 block of South Cameron Boulevard.

The driver was clocked travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone - resulting in an immediate 30-day licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impound.