Windsor police have charged one person and seized $21,110 in illegal drugs from a dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at Fun Guyz, located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers seized the following:

136 bags of dried psilocybin

108 bottles of psilocybin capsules

98 psilocybin chocolate bars

44 packages of psilocybin gummies

4 bags of psilocybin candy

1 DMT vape cartridge

A 33-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with an undertaking.